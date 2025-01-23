Israeli forces fire on armed men in Gaza, Islamic Jihad operative killed

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli troops in Gaza identified several armed terrorists who posed a threat despite the ceasefire in several incidents, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday night.

In one incident, in southern Gaza, soldiers killed a terrorist who was identified as Akram Atef Farhan Zanon of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In several other instances, masked suspects were spotted approaching soldiers. Troops fired warning shots in the air to distance them.

"The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take all necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the army said.

The first phase of the ceasefire will see 30 more Israeli hostages freed over several weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many of the hostages are alive. The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 94 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. (ANI/TPS)

