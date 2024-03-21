Israeli forces kill 50 Hamas terrorists holed up in Shifa Hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 21 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli operation to clear out Hamas terrorists from the Shifa Hospital compound continued, with soldiers killing 50 terrorists in the last 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday morning.

Since Monday morning, Israeli forces have killed over 140 terrorists inside the compound. An additional 160 terror suspects have been arrested and transferred to Israel for further interrogation. Soldiers also seized weapons found inside the hospital.

The IDF said civilians and staff have not been harmed, nor has any medical equipment been damaged.

Israeli forces raided Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, after receiving intelligence that senior Hamas figures were inside the compound planning attacks. Hamas terrorists fired from within the medical center as forces arrived.

Among the Hamas figures killed this week inside the compound was Faiq Mabhuoh, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas's Internal Security. Mabhuoh was also responsible for coordinating Hamas terror activities in the Gaza Strip. Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated.

As reported by the Tazpit Press Service, Hamas has made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, launching rockets from its compound, hiding hostages in the bowels of the building, torturing collaborators, and digging tunnels connected to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath the compound.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, soldiers killed approximately 20 terrorists over the past day.

In the Al-Qarara neighborhood of Khan Yunis, ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a launch pit.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

