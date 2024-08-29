Israeli forces kill islamic Jihad Intelligence Commander

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip over the last day, including one of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military intelligence commanders, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Osama Gadallah, who took part in the October 7 attacks and was a senior figure in Islamic Jihad's intelligence, was killed by Israeli aircraft in the area of Rafah in southern Gaza, the army said.

Troops killed dozens of terrorists in fighting in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and in the outskirts of Deir al-Balah in the Strip's central area.

Airstrikes hit 40 Hamas targets over the past day, including manned firing positions and other terror infrastructure.

The fighting comes against the backdrop of Israel's rescue of 52-year-old hostage Farhan Al Qadi on Tuesday and the recovery of a soldier's body on Wednesday.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 103 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

