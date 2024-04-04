Israeli forces press offensive in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel continued to press its offensive against Hamas in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

Forces struck terror infrastructure in the city's Al Amal and 'Abasan al Jadida neighborhoods, eliminating Hamas terrorists with tank fire and seizing weapons.

Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, is widely regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In central Gaza, ground forces identified an armed Hamas squad and followed it, where they spotted more terrorists exiting a structure and moving around the area. The terrorists were eliminated in an aerial strike while a fighter jet destroyed the structure.

After numerous rocket launches were identified crossing from Gaza into Israel on Wednesday, the IDF struck the sources of the fire along with additional launchers and terror infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

