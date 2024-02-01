Israeli forces press offensive in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel continued to press its Gaza offensive in and around Khan Yunis.

In the western part of the city, an Air Force jet destroyed a launcher firing long missiles. On the last day, a combat team of the Paratrooper Brigade eliminated terrorists in short-range incidents.

Meanwhile, a combat team identified several terrorists in the field and directed an air strike, which eliminated the squad.

Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In northern Gaza, soldiers raided a number of Hamas military buildings and eliminated terrorists.

The operations come against the backdrop of negotiations for a temporary ceasefire.

The basic formula as reported by the Tazpit Press Service, is the release of one Israeli hostage for 30 imprisoned terrorists for each day of the ceasefire. That amounts to 35-40 hostages being released in exchange for Israel commuting the sentences of 1,200 Palestinian prisoners over approximately six weeks.

Hostages would be released in stages, with women and children being freed first, then men and soldiers. Bodies being held by Hamas would be released last.

In addition, Israeli forces would withdraw from positions in Gaza cities, but not from the Strip itself, which Hamas has been demanding.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children and soldiers held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. (ANI/TPS)

