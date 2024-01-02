Israeli forces strike Hamas targets along Gaza coast

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli ground, naval and air forces struck Hamas targets along the Gaza coast in the past day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Troops identified and struck Hamas terror squads, planting explosives along the coast and inside nearby compounds. In joint operations, Israeli naval, aerial, and ground forces targeted a number of the terrorists and neutralised the explosives.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified three terrorists in southern Gaza City entering a terrorist compound. An IDF fighter jet struck the compound and killed the terrorists. After the strike, secondary explosions were observed, indicating that large quantities of weapons were stored inside the compound.

In Khan Yunis, Israeli ground troops struck terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the soldiers. Directed by IDF intelligence, soldiers raided operational Hamas compounds where weapons were stored and where terror attacks were directed. Numerous weapons were seized.

During searches in the central Gaza Strip, a weapons production facility, launch pits and long-range rocket launchers were located. The launchers were dismantled by IDF engineering forces.

Furthermore, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists, among them those who attempted to plant explosive devices, and operate drones, and several armed terrorists driving a vehicle towards forces in Jabaliya.

In addition, IDF troops located in Bureij several rocket launchers positioned adjacent to a UNRWA school.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor