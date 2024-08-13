Israeli forces strike Hezbollah bases in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces reported that on Tuesday an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the area in Reshish in southern Lebanon and killed two terrorists on the southern front of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Also, forces from the Mountain Brigade in the IDF's Northern Command attacked with a tank Hezbollah terrorists, who were in an observation post near the Mount Dov area.

In addition, IDF forces attacked Hezbollah military structures in the Chihine and Aalma El Chaeb areas alongside an anti-tank post in the Ayta ash Shab area. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor