Israeli forces uncover missile launchers in Gaza cemetery

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 8 (ANI/TPS): Israeli troops operating in the northern Gaza area of Daraj Tuffah discovered missile launchers and launch canisters hidden in a Palestinian cemetery, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Soldiers also uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel approximately one kilometre long in the same area, as well as additional missile launchers, pistols and ammunition. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor