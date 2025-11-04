Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar pays tribute at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar paid floral tributes at the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk on Tuesday, as a part of his three-day visit to India.

In January 2018, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Teen Murti as the first stop of his visit to India. The Chowk was renamed as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu had attended the ceremony to mark the formal renaming of the iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk on January 14, 2018.

The two leaders had laid wreaths and paid tribute at the Chowk.

PM Modi then renamed the memorial "Teen Murti Haifa Chowk", a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made and the laurels won by India's brave hearts in the campaign.

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur, and Mysore Lancers, who were part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade and liberated the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I.

Earlier today, during the bilateral meeting between India and Israel, an MoU on Training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, MEA and the Israeli Foreign Ministry was also exchanged.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday hailed the meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, where the two leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

He wrote on X, "An excellent meeting with FM @gidonsaar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Appreciate FM Sa'ar sharing the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution. Also exchanged views on our cooperation in multilateral fora. And witnessed the exchange of MoU on Training between @SSIFS_MEA and @IsraelMFA".

Jaishankar had reaffirmed India's strong ties with Israel, calling the relationship one built on "a high degree of trust and reliability" while expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, while welcoming Sa'ar on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar highlighted the depth of bilateral relations and said, "India and Israel have a strategic partnership and particularly in our case, that term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability."

