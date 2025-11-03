Israeli Foreign Minister to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will be on a three-day visit to India beginning Monday, during which he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Israeli Foreign Minister arrive in the national capital on Monday evening and will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister on Tuesday in Hyderabad House. He will depart from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the Fifth High Joint Commission (HJC) between India and Bahrain. The HJC was co-chaired by Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

Jaishankar and the Bahrain Minister exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They welcomed the positive development in regards to the situation in Gaza which has helped to ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and stressed on the importance of implementing the terms of President Trump's peace plan by all parties.

India and Israel had in September this year signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement. The Agreement was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her Israel counterpart Bezalel Smotrich.

The Agreement marks historic milestone in the relation of two countries. It is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, facilitating the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring a minimum standard of treatment, and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration.

The Agreement also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses. At the same time, it carefully balances investor protection with the State's regulatory rights, preserving sufficient policy space for sovereign governance, according to a release.

The Agreement is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at total of USD 800 million, benefiting businesses and economies in both countries.

