Israeli govt spokesperson says 'important partner' India has 'voice of reason' that could act in the region

Jerusalem [Israel], October 9 : As tensions escalate in West Asia, the Deputy spokesperson of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alex Gandler said on Wednesday that India has a "voice of reason" and at a time like this it could act in the region, describing the country as an important partner.

He urged that a "message of calm" should be sent to Iran, which says it should dissolve its proxies and stop attacking Israel.

While speaking toin an exclusive interview, Gandler said "We have a very good relationship with the Indian government. Great appreciation on the government level but also on the people-to-people level. India is an important partner for Israel. We see India as a voice of reason that could act in this region."

Gandler emphasised on how there are mediators siding with Iran, and stated that instead of this a mediation message should be given to Tehran to stop their rhetoric against Israel.

"There are many mediators in the middle, many people who are speaking about what should and should not be done with Iran. I think first of all, maybe a message of calm should be transferred to Iran, a mediation message that will say that Iran should dissolve its proxies, stop attacking Israel and stop the rhetoric against Israel, both on the international stage and also internally...," the Deputy spokesperson said.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel. Israel responded with airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure and leaders.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

According to Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

"...We are surrounded by rockets, not just Lebanon and Gaza, a couple of weeks ago Iran shot rockets at us and Yemen, of course shooting at us as well. We look at it as a seven-front assault on Israel. The situation is very flexible, we currently have the upper hand and the Israeli army is a very strong force and is able to deter any rockets coming in or any terrorists coming towards our borders..." the Deputy spokesperson added.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar stressed bringing back the hostages held by Hamas on the occasion marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack with a solemn ceremony here in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking on occasion, Reuven Azar had said, "One year ago, October 7 shook our being. It took few hours to grasp the terrible atrocities happening in our southern border. Israel will prevail. We will defeat our enemies. We will bring back hostages. We will work hard to learn from our mistakes."

Highligting India's support for Israel, the envoy thanked India and said, "We are grateful for the support of the Government and People of India, who partner with us, and our neighbors, to build a better future."

Further, Azar described the shocking scenes of murder, kidnapping, and burning, and the celebrations in Gaza as hostages were dragged out of vehicles.

"These terrorists were killing and boasting about it. They are worse than animals," the Ambassador had emphasised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor