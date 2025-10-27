Israeli, Hungarian Foreign Ministers hold meeting with visiting Israeli business delegation

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the Foreign Minister of Hungary participated in the main meeting of the senior economic-business delegation that joined the minister's visit in Hungary, which includes approximately 50 businessmen and heads of economic organisations in Israel.

The delegation focuses mainly on the fields of cyber, communications and space, medicine, agriculture, technology and energy. This is the largest Israeli economic-business delegation that Israel has ever sent to Hungary, and it constitutes another pillar in strengthening and promoting the excellent relations between the countries. During the visit, the members of the delegation hold over 150 business meetings and encounters with the business and economic leadership of Hungary, as well as receive briefings from local officials. Among other things, the export institutes of Israel and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding. (ANI/TPS)

