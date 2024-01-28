Israeli jets strike Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2024 11:10 PM2024-01-28T23:10:51+5:302024-01-28T23:15:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military sites in the towns of Zibqin and Houla in southern Lebanon.
Israeli artillery also struck other areas in southern Lebanon to remove a threat, the Israeli military said. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor