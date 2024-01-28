Israeli jets strike Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon

Israeli jets strike Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military sites in the towns of Zibqin and Houla in southern Lebanon.

Israeli artillery also struck other areas in southern Lebanon to remove a threat, the Israeli military said. (ANI/TPS)

