Israeli jets strike Hezbollah terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said that Israel Air Force Jets recently attacked Hezbollah terrorist organisation military sites containing rocket and missile launchers, as well as weapons depots north of Litani in Lebanon.

"The presence of the weapons and the organisation's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor