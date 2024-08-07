Israeli leadership on new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar: 'We Will Catch Him Dead or Alive'

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli leaders responded to the news that Hamas terror leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, who was behind the October 7 massacre, was named the terrorist organizations new commander by the Hamas leadership who live in hiding in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the earth."

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari, in interview with the Saudi Arabian publication Al-Arabiya, said, "Yahya Sinwar is a terrorist, who is responsible for the most brutal terrorist attack in history on October 7th. There is only one place for Sinwar, and that is beside Mohammed Deif (a Hamas leader killed recently in an IDF strike in Gaza) and the rest of the October 7th terrorists. That is the only place we're preparing and intending for him."

Director of the Digital Diplomacy Bureau, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs added on Twitter, "This is another proof that there is no difference between the so called 'political branch' and the 'terror branch' of Hamas. The hunt for Sinwar will not stop until we catch him, dead or alive." (ANI/TPS)

