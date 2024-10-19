Israeli man killed by projectile from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 19 An Israeli man was killed on Saturday near the Israeli city of Akko after a projectile launched from Lebanon struck his vehicle, Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said.

The man, 50, was hit by shrapnel while another man with him was moderately injured, the MDA noted.

The hit was part of a barrage of 60 projectiles launched by Hezbollah into several areas in northern Israel within seven minutes, with some of them intercepted, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Earlier on Saturday, two men were injured after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the Israeli city of Kiryat Ata near Haifa, the MDA said, adding that one is in light-moderate condition, and the other is lightly injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The hit was part of a barrage of 55 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel within 15 minutes.

Also on Saturday, a drone launched from Lebanon targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the northern coastal town of Caesarea, said the prime minister's office.

The office said Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time and the drone attack caused no casualties.

