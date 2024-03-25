Israeli military captures hundreds of terrorists in shifa hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari Monday morning provided an update after six days of Israel's continuing military operation against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who use the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a cover for their activities.

"We captured hundreds of terror suspects linked to Hamas or Islamic Jihad," he said, "which made the operation one of the most successful operations since the beginning of the war [in Gaza].

Hagari added that the operation in Shifa Hospital is not over yet.(ANI/TPS)

