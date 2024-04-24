Israeli military 'Completes' assault on 40 Hezbollah terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Wednesday afternoon it "completed" what it described as a "broad attack" on approximately 40 targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The attacks were in the Ayta ash Shab area in southern Lebanon and used both Israel Air Force fighter jets and IDF artillery. Among the targets attacked were storage facilities, weapons and terrorist infrastructure and other targets used by the organization in the area.

The IDF said that this was part of Israel's efforts to destroy the Hezbollah's infrastructure in the border area.

Hezbollah makes extensive use of the Ayta ash Shab area for terrorist purposes and has placed dozens of terrorist means and infrastructures of the organization in the area which were aimed at the Israeli rear.

Hezbollah has been launching rockets indiscriminately at civilian targets in Israel since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has been concerned that Iran might order Hezbollah - an Iranian proxy - to launch a more extensive attack at some point during the war to cause a wider conflict and divide Israel's military. Since the start of the war tens of thousands of residents of Israel's northern towns were forced to abandon their homes due to the continuing threat in the northern border region. (ANI/TPS)

