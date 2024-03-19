Israeli military continues to fight against Hamas terrorists based in Shifa Hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Monday evening its forces continued to operate in the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to "counter terrorism in a targeted manner."

The 162nd Division "Ha-Plada" (Steel Formation) of the Southern Command, along with elements of the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade are enacting the continuing operation against Hamas terrorists there.

Israeli forces found terrorist funds in the hospital that the IDF said were intended to be distributed to Hamas terrorist operatives there.

In addition, many weapons were found in the hospital.

The IDF said its forces continue the operational activity and search for terrorist forces in the area.

This comes after Israeli troops raided the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday morning in response to being fired on by Hamas terrorists inside the medical facility. (ANI/TPS)

