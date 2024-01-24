Israeli military destroys Gaza tunnel right near border

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that last week the Battlegroup (combined infantry and armored forces) from its 646th Reserve Paratrooper Brigade, which operates under the 99th Division in the central Gaza Strip, along with the "Yahalam" combat engineers special forces unit, located and destroyed a tunnel that connected the north and south of the Gaza Strip, and was located at a distance of just one and a half kilometers (1 mile) from the border with Israel.

The tunnel was about 20 meters (70 feet) deep. The underground route was investigated and destroyed under the leadership of the engineering battalion and with the cooperation of the Yalam unit.

During the activity in the area, Israeli forces also located anti-aircraft missiles, rocket launchers and equipment for the production of rockets. In addition, dozens of warheads and electronic components for operating rockets were located. (ANI/TPS)

