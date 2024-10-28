Israeli Military Destroys Radwan Force Terror Staging Area in Lebanon

Jerusalem [Israel], October 28 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in southern Lebanon members of its 226th Paratroopers Reserve "Eagle" Brigade, under the command of the IDF's 91st Division (the Galilee Formation responsible for securing the north of the country), destroyed a staging area of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, which is the terrorist unit responsible for direct attacks on Israeli territory.

The staging area held command posts, numerous weapons, and underground infrastructure. The IDF said it was destroyed after the "purification of the space" and the confiscation of the weapons.

In the last few days, the forces also confronted terrorists in direct combat, destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, and located and confiscated many weapons, including rocket launchers and ammunition. They also found maps and documents belonging to the terrorists.

The IDF added that in the last week, through the use of "precise weapons" and under the direction of Israel Air Force aircraft, the fighters destroyed and neutralized about 150 terrorist infrastructures, underground infrastructures and a Hezbollah headquarters. (ANI/TPS)

