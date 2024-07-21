Israeli Military downs missile launched from Yemen
By ANI | Published: July 21, 2024 02:20 PM2024-07-21T14:20:01+5:302024-07-21T14:20:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that early Sunday morning its air defence ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that early Sunday morning its air defence fighters, using the "Arrow 3" missile defence system, successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that made its way towards the territory of the country from Yemen.
The missile attack came after the Israel Air Force struck targets in Yemen in response to a drone attack launched from that country that struck Tel Aviv at the end of last week. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app