Israeli military eliminates 20 terrorists in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 18 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing operational activities in Gaza where its troops are eliminating armed terrorists. Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists.

The IDF said its forces continue operational activity in the areas of Khan Younis and Dir El-Balah.

The Israel Air Force struck targets in the area from which rockets were fired toward Nirim in Israel on Friday. The assault destroyed loaded launchers in the area of Khan Younis.

Over the past day, IDF forces eliminated terrorists and located a large number of weapons, including grenades, Kalashnikovs, and explosives.

"IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operational activity in Rafah below and above ground," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

