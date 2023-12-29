Israeli military finds more weapons hidden in children's rooms

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) continues to find weapons and other means of warfare hidden in children's rooms and toys.

Last week, forces from the IDF's infantry Kfir Brigade, together with elements of its 98th Division fighting in the Khan Yunis area, eliminated terrorist squads with the help of air support and armour forces. Guided by intelligence, the fighters raided dozens of homes of operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization, where ready-to-use explosives were found and destroyed trapped buildings.

In addition, many weapons and tunnel shafts were located in the area.

The fighters also located a doll that was dressed in an olive green camisole, apparently in an attempt by Hamas terrorists to lure into an ambush.

In one of the raids, fighters located weapons in a children's room in a civilian residence. Some of the weapons were hidden inside a children's bag. Grenades, vests, cartridges and intelligence materials were found there among what was described as "a great deal" of weapons. (ANI/WAM)

