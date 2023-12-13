Israeli military hits 250 terror targets in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its offensive against the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza continues and that over the past 24 hours its forceson land sea and airattacked 250 different targets.

This included eliminating a terrorist squad the IDF said was on its way to launch rockets towards Israeli territory.

Also, forces from the IDF's fighters of the Bisla'h (combat training school) Divisional Combat Team (consisting of the combined firepower of that division - artillery, armored, etc.) in cooperation with the fighters of the 636th Intelligence Collection Battalion of the Border Guard Corps, identified a terrorist squad in the Sajaiya area (northern Gaza) that was on its way to launch rockets towards Israeli territory. The fighters directed an Air Force aircraft that attacked and eliminated the squad. (ANI/TPS)

