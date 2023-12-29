Israeli military hits back at Hezbollah bases in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air force jets attacked bases of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon Friday afternoon in the area of Wadi Hamool. The targets that were attacked included positions for the launching of rockets at Israel, what was described by the IDF as a military compound and other terrorist infrastructures.

In addition, IDF forces attacked a Hezbollah anti-tank squad in the Itatron region and a launcher from which rocket fire was carried out towards the Baram region in Israel earlier Friday.

Also, Friday evening there were a number of launches of rockets from Lebanese territory towards Israel, three of which crossed into Israeli territory. The IDF attacked the sources of the fire with artillery. (ANI/TPS)

