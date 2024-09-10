Israeli military hits Hezbollah rocket launchers after 45 launches made from Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 10 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) on Tuesday attacked Hezbollah rocket launchers used to attack Israel from Lebanon, The rockets struck in the Sasa area in the north of Israel and in the Western Galilee. Also, a military structure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon was attacked.

In addition, earlier in the day, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the Rashef region of southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, about 30 terror missiles/rockets were detected that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the area of Sasa. Some of them were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. There were no casualties.

Also, 15 launches that crossed from Lebanon into the Western Galilee in Israel were detected. Some of them were intercepted and there were no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

