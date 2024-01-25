Israeli military hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked a series of terrorist infrastructures and military buildings belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the Yaron region of southern Lebanon in a combined attack of Air Force fighter jets and artillery on Wednesday.

The IDF said that it hit a "number of hotspots" in southern Lebanon to remove a "threat." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor