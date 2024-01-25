Israeli military hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By ANI | Published: January 25, 2024 06:22 AM2024-01-25T06:22:18+5:302024-01-25T06:25:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked a series of terrorist infrastructures and military buildings belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the Yaron region of southern Lebanon in a combined attack of Air Force fighter jets and artillery on Wednesday.
The IDF said that it hit a "number of hotspots" in southern Lebanon to remove a "threat." (ANI/TPS)
