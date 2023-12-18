Israeli military hits over 150 Gaza terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck more than 150 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours from the air, sea and land.

The fighters of the 888 "Refaim" multi-dimensional unit - a combined special operations task force within the 99th Infantry Division - under the command of the IDF's 551st Infantry Brigade located in a house belonging to who was described as a senior member of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Jabalia area - northern Gaza - suitcases holding terrorist funds worth approximately 5 million Shekels (USD 1.35 million) and many weapons.

Meanwhile, forces from the IDF's 646th Paratrooper Brigade attacked a terrorist infrastructure on Sunday where many weapons were found, including explosives, combat equipment and RPG type rockets. Also, in the same terrorist infrastructure, a stockpile of mortars and ammunition was found in a basement. In addition, the forces located and destroyed shafts and pits in the area used for launching rockets at Israeli territory.

An Israel Air Force plane detected a suspicious squad entering the terror infrastructure of the Hamas organisation in the Khan Yunis area. Givati Brigade infantry forces directed a combat helicopter that attacked and eliminated the squad.

In the past 24 hours, Israel Navy forces attacked Hamas terrorist targets in support of IDF ground forces in their activities on the shores of the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor