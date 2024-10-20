Israeli military pledges to continue the fight after five killed in Lebanon battles

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 : The IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Golani Infantry Brigade is operating in the area of southern Lebanon in what the IDF described as a "targeted ground operation" against the Hezbollah terrorist organization based there.

In their operation, the forces have so far eliminated about 60 terrorists from the ground and from the air in hundreds of different attacks.

They also located and destroyed dozens of above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures, dozens of shafts, hundreds of enemy weapons deployed along Israel's border fence and uncovered documents that the terrorists left behind.

In the last few days, the Golani Reconnaissance Special Forces fought face-to-face battles in which many terrorists were eliminated. In one of the encounters that took place last Wednesday, the fighters operated in an underground infrastructure where a shaft was located containing many weapons. During searches, the forces eliminated four terrorists who were entrenched in the underground infrastructure.

During that encounter, five soldiers and commanders from the Golani patrol fell: Major Ofek Bakr, Captain Elad Siman Tov, First Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, First Sergeant Yaakov Hillel and First Sergeant Yehuda Dror Yahalom.

In spite of this, the IDF said "We will not stop and will continue to hit the enemy."

