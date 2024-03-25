Israeli military presses forward in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that, operating with forces of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), it is continuing with what it called "targeted fighting" in the area of Shifa Hospital in Gaza city where Israeli forces have been operating for almost a week now, while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.

The IDF said that the current fighting is being led by combat teams of its 401st Armored Brigade and the Nahal Infantry Brigade together with the Shayetet 13 Naval commandos unit under the command of the 162nd Division.

The Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the center of the Gaza Strip and eliminated a number of terrorists throughout the last day. As part of a "sniper ambush" carried out by its forces, a terrorist was identified coming out of a tunnel shaft near their sector. An IDF aircraft eliminated the terrorist.

Also during the last day, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked about 50 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, among them terrorist infrastructures and military buildings.

In additional attacks by the Israel Air Force, combat helicopters and aircraft eliminated about 10 terrorists and attacked additional terrorist targets in order to help the maneuvering forces.(ANI/TPS)

