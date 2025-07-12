Israeli Military reinforces central areas with an extra two battalions

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that, based on a situation assessment, it decided to reinforce its Central Command sector with two additional combat battalions.

The IDF's Central Command is responsible for security in Judea and Samaria. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor