Israeli Military reinforces central areas with an extra two battalions
By ANI | Updated: July 12, 2025 02:39 IST2025-07-12T02:31:38+5:302025-07-12T02:39:18+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that, based on a situation assessment, it decided to reinforce its Central Command sector with two additional combat battalions.
The IDF's Central Command is responsible for security in Judea and Samaria. (ANI/TPS)
