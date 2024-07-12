Israeli military says it 'failed' to protect Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported that the team assigned by the IDF to investigate what happened in the lead up to the October 7 Hamas terrorist massacre determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the places hardest hit and that suffered great losses of civilian life during the attack.

"The bravery of the residents of Bari and the soldiers of the kibbutz's standby unit are worthy of praise, and it was she who led to the stabilization of the defense line during the first hours were taken hostage. fighting, while curbing the expansion of the attack to the rest of the kibbutz," said the IDF on Thursday.

In the attack on the kibbutz, one hundred and one civilians were killed, and thirty were taken hostage, eleven of whom are still being held in Gaza.

During the fighting, thirty-one members of the security forces fell, including twenty-three IDF soldiers and members of the standby squad and eight policemen. Also, many soldiers and civilians were injured.

"The soldiers of the security forces who fought in the kibbutz acted with great bravery and ferocity," said the IDF.

The findings show that about three hundred and forty terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz territory, including about a hundred Nakhaba terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas, who carried out a campaign of killing, massacre, kidnapping, looting and other brutal crimes. According to the updated estimates of the investigative team, about a hundred terrorists were eliminated in the kibbutz area itself. The kibbutz houses were heavily damaged and the process of restoring it is expected to take a long time.

The report issued by the IDF provides a full accounting of the events that transpired at Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor