Israeli military says no changes in home front measures after Lebanon pager attacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) spokesman issued a statement Tuesday night clarifying that at this stage there is no change in the directives of the IDF Home Front Command regarding security measures and the need for the civilian population to prepare for a possible attack.

"Vigilance and vigilance must continue to be maintained, and any change in policy will be updated immediately," he said.

The statements came after more than one thousand people in Lebanon believed to be affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group were wounded when their pagers exploded, leading to concerns of an inevitable response by Hezbollah. (ANI/TPS)

