Israeli military seizes 3,300 weapons in Syria

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 : Following the fall of Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad in mid-December last year, Israeli forces claimed to have taken more than 3,300 pieces of weaponry, Al Jazeera reported.

The weapons include army tanks, antitank and RPG launchers, shells mortars, mortar bombs, surveillance equipment and other arms, according to the military.

This development is part of a broader effort by Israel to secure its borders and combat threats from neighboring countries. Across all combat zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, Israel's military claims to have seized 170,000 weapons and other items, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the new Syrian government, which ended the President Bashar al-Assad family's decades-long rule last month, is seeking investment from wealthy Gulf states to rebuild the country's infrastructure and economy, as per Al Jazeera.

Syria's economy has been severely impacted by over a decade of war, and the government hopes to attract investment to stimulate economic recovery.

According to Al Jazeera , after 13 years of war and widespread corruption, Syria's healthcare infrastructure is in shambles.

The new government leaders is also meeting with foreign officials for economic recovery and to build distinguished partnerships with other nations.

Recently, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the two leaders discussed ways to enable masses of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to head home.

Al-Shara leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that spearheaded the lightning offensive that toppled the decades-long rule of Bashar al-Assad, the former Syrian president, last month, as per the New York Times.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is also planning foreign visits, which includes Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi visit came as the new government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, tries to revive a devastated health system, in ruins after 13 years of war and blighted by nepotism and corruption.

