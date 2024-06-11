Israeli military shoots down unknown aerial target approaching from the East

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that, during the night, Israel Air Force fighter jets successfully intercepted what it described as a "suspicious aerial target" that made its way to Israeli territory from the east.

The target was monitored by the IDF's aerial defense unit and it did not cross towards the territory of the country.

As such, No alerts were activated in accordance with policy, there were no casualties and no damage was caused.

The IDF did not provide any details as to where the device was located, where it came from, or what it was. (ANI/TPS)

