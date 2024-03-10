Israeli military spokesman urges Lebanese to contact Mossad

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Force's Arabic spokesperson called on Lebanese individuals who want to help Israel to contact the Mossad intelligence service on Sunday.

"Recently, I received many messages from Lebanese citizens, including even those who identified themselves as Hezbollah activists, expressing their fear that Hezbollah would take Lebanon to a fate similar to Gaza, following the path of ISIS and Hamas, requesting communication with Israeli parties," Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Unfortunately, I am not authorized for these purposes, and so cannot offer any direct answers. I can, however, direct you to the official Mossad Facebook page, which is marked with a blue check to indicate its authenticity. That is where you can find the best way to improve your situation." Adraee tweeted.

"I understand your desire for a better situation for your country, and I wish you all a better future and life," he added.

Adraee, who tweets in Arabic, has more than 5,65,000 followers on X.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of more than 30 rockets at Israel on Sunday afternoon, though some landed in Syrian territory, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terror squad preparing to fire an anti-tank missile in the southern Lebanese area of Chebaa, near the location where the Lebanese, Israeli and Syrian borders converge.

In other Sunday incidents along the Lebanese border, a Hezbollah aerial drone fell in an open area of Mt. Hermon and a rocket was fired at Kibbutz Malkia. No injuries were reported in either incident, though a military vehicle near Malkia was damaged.

In a further signal to Hezbollah, the IDF completed on Sunday an exercise in which logistical supplies were delivered to forces in the north in an emergency scenario. (ANI/TPS)

