Israeli military strikes 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): About 30 launchers and 150 nests, military infrastructure, military buildings and a weapons warehouse: the IDF continues to attack Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Israel Air Force fighter jets Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which contained about 150 launch canisters (each rocket launcher has multiple such canisters) intended for immediate launch towards the territory of Israel.

In addition, military buildings were attacked alongside the organization's munitions warehouse in several areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also attacked with artillery fire in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.

The IDF pledged that it will "continue to degrade the capabilities and harm the Hizballah terrorist organization." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor