Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked earlier Monday a rocket launcher used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the al-Wardia area in southern Lebanon.

In addition, an IAF aircraft attacked in the morning military buildings of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Chihine, and al-Jabin areas in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor