Israeli Military strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Wednesday evening the Israel Air Force struck command centers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

All of the targets were embedded in the heart of a civilian area, an additional example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields.

Prior to the strikes, The IDF took numerous steps to mitigate the risk to civilians, including using precise munitions, surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area. (ANI/TPS)

