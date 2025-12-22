Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon

By ANI | Updated: December 22, 2025 23:55 IST2025-12-22T23:52:19+5:302025-12-22T23:55:10+5:30

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Monday afternoon attacked a number of Hezbollah terrorists ...

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon | Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Monday afternoon attacked a number of Hezbollah terrorists in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

The IDF did provide any further details. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app