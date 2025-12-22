Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon
By ANI | Updated: December 22, 2025 23:55 IST2025-12-22T23:52:19+5:302025-12-22T23:55:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Monday afternoon attacked a number of Hezbollah terrorists in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.
The IDF did provide any further details. (ANI/TPS)
