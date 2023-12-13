Israeli military strikes Syrian military positions
By ANI | Published: December 13, 2023 01:42 PM2023-12-13T13:42:42+5:302023-12-13T13:45:14+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) stated that it has completed a series of attacks in Syrian and Lebanese territory in which both aircraft and tanks recently attacked a number of military infrastructures and a military position of the Syrian military within the territory of that country.
In addition, an Israel Air Force fighter jet attacked a military infrastructure a overnight and IDF forces attacked a rocket launcher position of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanese territory. (ANI/TPS)
