Israeli military strikes Syrian military positions

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) stated that it has completed a series of attacks in Syrian and Lebanese territory in which both aircraft and tanks recently attacked a number of military infrastructures and a military position of the Syrian military within the territory of that country.

In addition, an Israel Air Force fighter jet attacked a military infrastructure a overnight and IDF forces attacked a rocket launcher position of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanese territory. (ANI/TPS)

