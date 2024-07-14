Israeli military strikes Syrian military targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): Overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked a central headquarters and military infrastructure of the Syrian army.

In addition, targets used by the air defense system of the Syrian army were attacked.

The IDF said the attack was carried out in response to the launch of two UAVs/drones that were launched in Syria and made their way from Syrian territory towards the area north of Eilat on Saturday. The drones were successfully intercepted.

"The Syrian regime is responsible for any terrorist activity on its territory and will bear the consequences for it," said the IDF in a statement. (ANI/TPS)

