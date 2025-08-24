Israeli military tears up Hamas terror bases in Jabaliya

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 24 (ANI/ TPS): In recent days, elements of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) 401st Armored Brigade returned to fight in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip. The forces are working to deepen the damage to the military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, destroying above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures, eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control in the area.

"The forces' activity allows the expansion of the fighting to additional areas and prevents Hamas terrorists from operating in these areas again," said the IDF.

So far, the forces have located an underground route, eliminated terrorists and destroyed a military structure, which was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist plots against IDF forces. (ANI/ TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor