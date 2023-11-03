Israeli military units demolish Gaza terror tunnels
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2023 10:26 PM 2023-11-03T22:26:22+5:30 2023-11-03T22:30:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces exposed and destroyed several Hamas tunnels in a special operation inside the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
The IDF said on X, formerly Twitter, that "soldiers uncovered shafts, planted explosives, and booby-trapped and destroyed tunnels."
The IDF also released footage from the operation. (ANI/TPS)
