Israeli military units demolish Gaza terror tunnels

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces exposed and destroyed several Hamas tunnels in a special operation inside the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

The IDF said on X, formerly Twitter, that "soldiers uncovered shafts, planted explosives, and booby-trapped and destroyed tunnels."

The IDF also released footage from the operation. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor