Israeli minister injured in car crash

Jerusalem, April 27 Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was lightly injured after his car ran a red light on Friday afternoon in the county's central city of Ramla.

Ben-Gvir's black vehicle flipped over in an intersection while another car was smashed in front, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israeli media and a video circulating online.

Ben-Gvir's office said his daughter and a driver were also in the car, and all three were lightly injured.

The minister is in good condition and conscious but is being taken to the nearby Shamir Medical Center for further treatment, it added.

Israeli media said that one of Ben Gvir's accompanying security vehicles also followed him through the red light but was not hit.

Ben-Gvir had been reportedly leaving the scene of an attack in Ramla. According to Israeli police and rescue services, early on Friday, an Arab assailant stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the city. The woman sustained serious wounds, and the attacker was neutralized.

