Israeli operations against violent crime in arab communities continues

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that in the past week alone its forces seized about one million Shekels (USD 271 million) in cash for future confiscation and in total 16,581,601 Shekels (USD 4.5 million) in cash was seized in activities carried out in Arab communities. This came as part of the "Green Safe Route" operation, Israel's "war" on violent crime in its Arab communities.

During the operation, the Israel Police also marked 439 targets defined as "major perpetrators" of crime in Arab areas. So far, indictments have been filed by the prosecutor's office and the police against 130 of these targets, 107 of whom were ordered held without bail until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

Authorities also seized 326 vehicles, including luxury vehicles for future confiscation, over tax violations. And a total of 2,992 arrests were made and 2,423 searches were carried out as part of the operation.

Since the beginning of 2024, 972 operations were conducted in which illegal weapons were seized including 407 guns, 137 assault rifles, 206 improvised weapons, 32 shotguns, 559 grenades, 485 explosive charges, 297 firework hives and 88,811 items of ammunition. (ANI/TPS)

