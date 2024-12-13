Israeli planes attack Hezbollah terrorists who violated Lebanon ceasefire
By ANI | Published: December 13, 2024 06:51 AM2024-12-13T06:51:45+5:302024-12-13T06:55:06+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked earlier today a number of terrorists from the terrorist organisation Hezbollah who were operating in southern Lebanon and posed a threat to the residents of Israel, violating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app