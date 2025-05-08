Israeli PM lowers number of living hostages in Gaza to 21

Jerusalem, May 8 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lowered the number of living hostages in the Gaza Strip from 24 to 21.

"There is no dispute that 21 hostages are alive," Netanyahu said on Wednesday in a video posted via his social media accounts.

"Unfortunately, there are three others whose conditions are uncertain."

Hamas took 251 hostages to Gaza during its October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli side said previously that 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 of them believed to be alive.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

It resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, which have so far killed 2,545 Palestinians.

On Monday, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its military offensive in Gaza, which includes intensified assaults, continued occupation of the strip, and full control of aid distribution.

Netanyahu said the plan aims to "defeat Hamas and, in the process, secure the release of the hostages".

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the plan approved on Monday would force Gaza's entire population to either relocate to a confined area in the south or to "voluntarily" emigrate, as Israeli forces prepare to seize control of the entire territory.

Katz added that even if a ceasefire is reached, "Israel will not withdraw from the security buffer zone," referring to land the Israeli army has already seized.

Global concern over the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been growing recently amid the Israeli blockade, renewed assaults, and newly-approved operation expansion plan.

Families of the hostages held in Gaza said in separate statements that the Israeli government's moves are expected to kill their loved ones in Gaza, accusing Netanyahu of sabotaging efforts to reach a ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu's comments came after Trump said on Tuesday night that he had information indicating that only 21 of the hostages remained alive, fewer than the official Israeli figure.

Those comments came days after Sara Netanyahu also said the number of hostages thought to still be alive in Gaza was lower than 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor