Israeli PM Naftali Bennett arrives in Moscow to meet Putin amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin spoke to Bennett where both discussed the special military operation to "protect" Donbas, reported Times of Israel.

"Vladimir Putin discussed the special military operation to protect Donbas with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett," President of Russia had tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister also offered his country's intermediary services on Ukraine to Putin. "Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services to suspend military actions," the Kremlin said.

Earlier, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor